Hunter McDonald headshot

Hunter McDonald News: Called up by NHL club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

McDonald was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

McDonald has joined the Flyers on several occasions this year, but he hasn't yet made his NHL debut. However, he'll get his first taste of NHL action during Tuesday's regular-season finale against Montreal since Philadelphia has clinched a postseason berth. Across 62 appearances with Lehigh Valley this year, McDonald has recorded six assists and 88 PIM.

Hunter McDonald
Philadelphia Flyers
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