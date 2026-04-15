Hunter McDonald News: Earns helper in NHL debut
McDonald notched an assist, four PIM, five hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.
McDonald made his NHL debut Tuesday, and he looked good doing it, making an impact in multiple areas during his 15:11 of ice time. The 23-year-old defenseman figures to head back to AHL Lehigh Valley as the minor-league team makes a late push for a playoff spot. If that push falls short, he'll likely be among the Flyers' Black Aces during their NHL playoff run.
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