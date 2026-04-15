Hunter McDonald headshot

Hunter McDonald News: Sent down Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 10:23am

McDonald was loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

McDonald made his NHL debut during Philadelphia's regular-season finale against the Canadiens on Tuesday, recording an assist, five hits, four PIM and a blocked shot in 15:11 of ice time. He'll head back to the minors to see playing time for Lehigh Valley before a potential call-up back to the NHL to serve as a member of the Black Aces.

Hunter McDonald
Philadelphia Flyers
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