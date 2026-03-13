Hunter Shepard News: Involved in minor-league trade

Shepard and Jake Chiasson were acquired by Montreal from Ottawa on Friday in exchange for Riley Kidney.

Shepard has a 3.65 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 15 outings with AHL Belleville in 2025-26. He also has a 2-3-1 record, 3.88 GAA and .863 save percentage in six career regular-season NHL appearances. This move occurred after the NHL trade deadline, so Shepard isn't eligible to play for Montreal for the remainder of 2025-26, including the playoffs.