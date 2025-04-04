Hunter Shepard News: Promoted from minors

Shepard was recalled from AHL Hershey on Friday.

The decision to bring up Shepard from the minors likely means that Logan Thompson (upper body) won't be available versus the Blackhawks on Friday. As such, fantasy players should probably be expecting Shepard to serve as the backup to Charlie Lindgren against the Hawks. A back-to-back against the Blue Jackets on April 12 and 13 could give Shepard the chance to start his first NHL game this year -- assuming Thompson isn't back by then.