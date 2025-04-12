Hunter Shepard News: Starting in Columbus

Shepard will patrol the visiting crease in Columbus on Saturday, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Shepard will make his first start since he was promoted from AHL Hershey on April 4. Shepard was 22-11-3 with a 2.81 GAA and an .891 save percentage over 37 appearances with AHL Hershey this season. The Blue Jackets are registering 3.17 goals per game, 11th in the NHL in 2024-25.