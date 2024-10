The Panthers signed St. Martin to a three-year, entry-level contract Friday.

St. Martin was selected in the sixth round -- 194th overall -- in the 2024 Draft, after being skipped over in the 2023 Draft. The 19-year-old is off to a great start with WHL Medicine Hat, scoring seven times while adding an assist in eight games this season. St. Martin will likely need at least a couple of seasons in the minors, once he completes his junior eligibility.