Ian Cole News: Assists in consecutive contests

Cole logged an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and five blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Cole has a helper in back-to-back contests and four assists over his last six games. The 35-year-old defenseman may be worth considering in deeper fantasy formats due to his non-scoring production, but the offense is likely to fade eventually. For the season, he's at 12 points, 43 shots on net, 47 hits, 110 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 39 appearances in a second-pairing role.