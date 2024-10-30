Ian Cole News: Contributes helper in win

Cole posted an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Cole has four helpers over his last four games, an unusually strong stretch of offense for the 35-year-old defenseman. He's up to five assists, nine shots on net, 16 hits, 26 blocked shots and 16 PIM through 11 contests overall. Cole should continue to see top-four minutes for Utah, though the team's trade for Olli Maatta could eat into Cole's ice time moving forward.