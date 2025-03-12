Ian Cole News: Nabs assist in win

Cole logged an assist and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Cole snapped a 20-game point drought when he set up Jack McBain's first-period tally. The 36-year-old Cole signed a one-year, $3 million contract last Wednesday to stay with Utah in 2025-26, and while he's not a big scorer, he is valued for his defensive work. This season, he's up to 14 points, 56 shots on net, 77 hits, 167 blocked shots, 55 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 65 appearances.