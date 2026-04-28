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Ian Cole News: Nets goal Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Cole scored a goal, doled out three hits and blocked three shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Cole has earned two points, nine hits, 10 blocked shots and four PIM across four games in this first-round series. The veteran defenseman continues to hold down a third-pairing role, serving as a shutdown option on the Mammoth's blue line. He won't chip in a bunch of offense, but he's steady in his role and can play more minutes if there's an in-game injury to another blueliner.

Ian Cole
Utah Mammoth
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