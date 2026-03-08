Ian Cole News: Notches assist in overtime win

Cole logged an assist and five PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Cole helped out on Logan Cooley's first tally of the contest. This ended a 13-game point drought for Cole, who will likely see a drop in ice time once the Mammoth's blue line is at full health. He should still be in the lineup regularly over Nick DeSimone. Cole has matched his output from last year with 17 points while adding 45 shots on net, 60 hits, 124 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 63 appearances.