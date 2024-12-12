Ian Cole News: Picks up helper

Cole notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and five blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Cole snapped a 10-game point drought with the helper. The 35-year-old defenseman has seen big minutes lately, topping the 20-minute mark in 11 straight games as Utah continues to weather terrible injury luck on defense. The physical blueliner is up to eight points, 32 shots on net, 33 PIM, 38 hits, 83 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 29 appearances.