Ian Cole News: Pots first goal with new club

Cole scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Cole has a goal and three assists over his last three games. The 35-year-old's tally Saturday was his first goal for Utah, though he's stepped up in a number of ways as the team deals with a number of injuries on defense. He's now at six points, 10 shots on net, 17 hits, 27 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 12 contests this season.