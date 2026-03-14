Ian Cole News: Puts away goal Saturday
Cole scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.
Cole tied the game at 3-3 in the third period, but Noel Acciari answered with the game-winner a few minutes later. The 37-year-old Cole doesn't typically add much on offense, but he's earned three points over his last five games. He's firmly in a third-pairing role with the Mammoth's defense at full health currently. Cole has produced 19 points, matching his best total in the last five years, while adding 47 shots on net, 64 hits, 129 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-19 rating over 67 outings this season.
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