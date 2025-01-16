Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ian Cole headshot

Ian Cole News: Puts up helper Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Cole notched an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Cole had four assists over six outings from Dec. 23 to Jan. 4, but he had been held off the scoresheet in the four subsequent contests. The 35-year-old was able to snap that slump Thursday when he helped out on Matias Maccelli's opening tally 1:01 into the game. Cole is up to 13 points, 44 shots on net, 41 PIM, 52 hits, 127 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 44 appearances in a top-four role this season.

Ian Cole
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now