Ian Cole News: Puts up helper Thursday

Cole notched an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Cole had four assists over six outings from Dec. 23 to Jan. 4, but he had been held off the scoresheet in the four subsequent contests. The 35-year-old was able to snap that slump Thursday when he helped out on Matias Maccelli's opening tally 1:01 into the game. Cole is up to 13 points, 44 shots on net, 41 PIM, 52 hits, 127 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 44 appearances in a top-four role this season.