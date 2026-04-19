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Ian Cole News: Records helper in Game 1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Cole notched an assist and three blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Cole ended the regular season on a five-game point drought. The 37-year-old defenseman is set for third-pairing minutes during this playoff run after logging 23 points over 82 regular-season outings, his highest output in six years. Cole is in his 12th playoff run, having collected 31 points in 129 appearances as well as a pair of Stanley Cup championships with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

Ian Cole
Utah Mammoth
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