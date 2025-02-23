Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ian Cole headshot

Ian Cole News: Sticking in lineup amid slump

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Cole has gone 14 games without a point dating back to Jan. 18.

The 36-year-old defenseman has held Utah's blue line together at times this season, but with Sean Durzi now healthy, Cole's usage may diminish. Even when the team was thin, Cole functioned more as a shutdown defenseman than a scorer. He's been pretty good in his role with 13 points, 50 shots on net, 51 PIM, 71 hits and 153 blocked shots over 58 appearances this season, but his fantasy utility is limited to deep formats that reward his physical play.

Ian Cole
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now