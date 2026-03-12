Ian Mitchell headshot

Ian Mitchell News: Dealt in AHL deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Mitchell was traded to the Lightning from the Red Wings on Thursday in exchange for Wojciech Stachowiak and Michael Milne.

Mitchell, a defenseman, was traded for two forwards since Detroit's NHL injuries have depleted AHL Grand Rapids' depth. Mitchell had 20 points in 45 games with the Griffins before the trade. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Ian Mitchell
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ian Mitchell
