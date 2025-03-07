Fantasy Hockey
Ian Mitchell headshot

Ian Mitchell News: Sent to Providence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Mitchell was sent to AHL Providence on Friday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Mitchell has made three appearances for Boston this season -- all of which have come in March -- and he's been held pointless with three blocked shots, a hit and a minus-2 rating while averaging 13:35 of ice time, including 1:03 on the power play. Friday's move will make him eligible to participate in the AHL playoffs, but it's possible that he rejoins Boston in the near future.

