Ian Mitchell News: Sent to Providence
Mitchell was sent to AHL Providence on Friday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.
Mitchell has made three appearances for Boston this season -- all of which have come in March -- and he's been held pointless with three blocked shots, a hit and a minus-2 rating while averaging 13:35 of ice time, including 1:03 on the power play. Friday's move will make him eligible to participate in the AHL playoffs, but it's possible that he rejoins Boston in the near future.
