Ian Moore News: Brought up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Moore was summoned from AHL San Diego on Tuesday.

Moore spent the Olympic break in the minors, playing in three games. He hasn't earned a point in four AHL appearances this season. Moore has spent the majority of the 2025-26 campaign in the NHL, collecting two goals, seven assists, 39 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and 17 hits in 41 contests for the Ducks.

Ian Moore
Anaheim Ducks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ian Moore See More
