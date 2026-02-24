Ian Moore News: Brought up from minors
Moore was summoned from AHL San Diego on Tuesday.
Moore spent the Olympic break in the minors, playing in three games. He hasn't earned a point in four AHL appearances this season. Moore has spent the majority of the 2025-26 campaign in the NHL, collecting two goals, seven assists, 39 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and 17 hits in 41 contests for the Ducks.
