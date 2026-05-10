Ian Moore headshot

Ian Moore News: First playoff goal is game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Moore scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Moore was back in the lineup after two games as a healthy scratch, replacing Drew Helleson (undisclosed). The goal, Moore's first in the playoffs, came at 3:43 of the third period, and it stood as the game-winner. The 24-year-old saw time both as a defenseman and a forward this season, racking up 12 points, 66 shots on net, 42 hits, 80 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 67 regular-season appearances. Moore will likely fill a third-pairing role until Helleson or Radko Gudas (lower body) returns.

Ian Moore
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ian Moore See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ian Moore See More
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
224 days ago