Ian Moore News: First playoff goal is game-winner
Moore scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.
Moore was back in the lineup after two games as a healthy scratch, replacing Drew Helleson (undisclosed). The goal, Moore's first in the playoffs, came at 3:43 of the third period, and it stood as the game-winner. The 24-year-old saw time both as a defenseman and a forward this season, racking up 12 points, 66 shots on net, 42 hits, 80 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 67 regular-season appearances. Moore will likely fill a third-pairing role until Helleson or Radko Gudas (lower body) returns.
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