Ian Moore News: Heads to minors

Moore was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Wednesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Moore has two goals and nine points in 41 outings with the Ducks in 2025-26. Anaheim isn't scheduled to resume its season until next Wednesday versus Edmonton, so this is an opportunity for Moore to get in some work. It wouldn't be surprising if the 24-year-old defenseman was summoned before the Ducks' next game.