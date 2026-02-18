Ian Moore headshot

Ian Moore News: Heads to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 10:51am

Moore was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Wednesday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Moore has two goals and nine points in 41 outings with the Ducks in 2025-26. Anaheim isn't scheduled to resume its season until next Wednesday versus Edmonton, so this is an opportunity for Moore to get in some work. It wouldn't be surprising if the 24-year-old defenseman was summoned before the Ducks' next game.

Ian Moore
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ian Moore See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ian Moore See More
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
142 days ago