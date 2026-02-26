Ian Moore News: Puts away goal
Moore scored a goal on three shots, blocked four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.
Moore played in the AHL during the Olympic break, but he looks poised to play a noticeable role with the Ducks down the stretch. The 24-year-old defenseman has three points over his last seven contests, primarily in a bottom-four role. He's at a total of 10 points, 42 shots on net, 67 blocks, 20 PIM and an even plus-minus rating across 42 outings in his first full NHL campaign. Moore and Drew Helleson figure to compete for the last spot on the Ducks' blue line, but that's a battle that has tipped in Moore's favor for now.
