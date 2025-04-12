Fantasy Hockey
Ian Moore News: Signs entry-level deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Moore signed an entry-level contract and will join Anaheim on Saturday.

Moore, a third-round pick in 2020, logged three goals and 14 points in 32 games with Harvard this year before posting a goal and five points in nine games with AHL San Diego. The 23-year-old Moore is a highly-regarded defensive prospect, and he should get an extended look with the Ducks over the final week of the regular season.

