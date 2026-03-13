Ian Moore headshot

Ian Moore News: Tallies in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Moore scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Moore has occasionally worked as a forward this season when the Ducks want a different look on the fourth line. The 24-year-old got his goal in that spot, but he may be back on the blue line if Radko Gudas gets a suspension for his knee-on-knee hit against Auston Matthews. Moore is up to four goals, 12 points, 51 shots on net, 71 blocked shots, 25 hits and 20 PIM through 50 appearances this season, so his fantasy value remains fairly limited.

Ian Moore
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ian Moore See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ian Moore See More
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
165 days ago