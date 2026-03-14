Igor Chernyshov Injury: Exits early after high hit
Chernyshov is being evaluated for an upper-body injury and will not finish Saturday's game versus the Canadiens, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Chernyshov was injured on his first shift, taking a high hit from Mike Matheson. Chernyshov had trouble finding his balance leaving the ice, so it's no surprise he is being held out. If he can't play Sunday in Ottawa, Philipp Kurahsev or Ryan Reaves are most likely to get into the lineup.
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