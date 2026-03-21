Igor Chernyshov headshot

Igor Chernyshov Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Chernyshov (concussion) won't be in the lineup against Philadelphia on Saturday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Chernyshov has been skating on his own, but it's still unclear when he will be available to return to action. He will miss his fourth straight game due to a concussion. He has contributed three goals, 11 points, 27 shots on net and nine hits in 16 NHL outings this campaign.

Igor Chernyshov
San Jose Sharks
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