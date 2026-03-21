Igor Chernyshov Injury: Not playing Saturday
Chernyshov (concussion) won't be in the lineup against Philadelphia on Saturday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.
Chernyshov has been skating on his own, but it's still unclear when he will be available to return to action. He will miss his fourth straight game due to a concussion. He has contributed three goals, 11 points, 27 shots on net and nine hits in 16 NHL outings this campaign.
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