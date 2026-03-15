Igor Chernyshov headshot

Igor Chernyshov Injury: Out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Chernyshov (upper body) won't play Sunday against the Senators, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Chernyshov left Saturday's game against the Canadiens early after taking a hit on his first shift and didn't return. He'll be held out for one game at least as he won't play Sunday. The 20-year-old has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 16 games on the season. In his absence, Pavol Regenda will draw into the lineup.

Igor Chernyshov
San Jose Sharks
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