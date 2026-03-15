Igor Chernyshov Injury: Out Sunday
Chernyshov (upper body) won't play Sunday against the Senators, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Chernyshov left Saturday's game against the Canadiens early after taking a hit on his first shift and didn't return. He'll be held out for one game at least as he won't play Sunday. The 20-year-old has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 16 games on the season. In his absence, Pavol Regenda will draw into the lineup.
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