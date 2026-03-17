Igor Chernyshov Injury: Remains on shelf Tuesday
Chernyshov (concussion) will miss Tuesday's road clash against the Oilers, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Chernyshov will miss his second consecutive contest Tuesday after exiting Saturday's game following his first shift. His injury was confirmed to be a concussion since San Jose's last outing. However, Chernyshov was spotted watching practice Tuesday, which is a strong sign that he'll have a chance to return once the Sharks head back to San Jose. The 20-year-old winger has been effective in the NHL this season with eight assists, 11 points and 27 shots on net across 16 appearances. His next opportunity to return is Thursday against the Sabres.
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