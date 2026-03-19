Igor Chernyshov headshot

Igor Chernyshov Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Chernyshov (concussion) is not available for Thursday's tilt versus Buffalo on Thursday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

The highly-regarded Chernyshov has three goals and eight assists in 16 NHL games this season, his first in the league. Chernyshov suffered the injury during his first shift in Montreal on March 14 and he will miss his third straight game. Consider Chernyshov day-to-day at this time.

Igor Chernyshov
San Jose Sharks
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