Igor Chernyshov headshot

Igor Chernyshov News: Called up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Chernyshov was recalled from AHL San Jose on Thursday.

Chernyshov had three goals and eight assists in 15 NHL games earlier in the campaign. The 20-year-old tallied 13 goals and 20 assists in 41 AHL contests before his recall. Chernyshov could replace William Eklund (lower body) who is questionable Thursday.

Igor Chernyshov
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Igor Chernyshov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Igor Chernyshov See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
13 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
17 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
41 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 27
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
44 days ago