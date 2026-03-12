Igor Chernyshov News: Called up from AHL
Chernyshov was recalled from AHL San Jose on Thursday.
Chernyshov had three goals and eight assists in 15 NHL games earlier in the campaign. The 20-year-old tallied 13 goals and 20 assists in 41 AHL contests before his recall. Chernyshov could replace William Eklund (lower body) who is questionable Thursday.
