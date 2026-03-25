Igor Chernyshov News: Earns helper in return
Chernyshov produced an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.
Chernyshov missed four games after suffering a concussion. The 20-year-old winger was back on the top line Tuesday and logged 16 minutes of ice time, setting up a Will Smith goal. Chernyshov has 12 points, 28 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 17 appearances this season, so it's likely he's here to stay in the NHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Igor Chernyshov See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles8 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch10 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week12 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Igor Chernyshov See More