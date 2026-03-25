Igor Chernyshov News: Earns helper in return

Chernyshov produced an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Chernyshov missed four games after suffering a concussion. The 20-year-old winger was back on the top line Tuesday and logged 16 minutes of ice time, setting up a Will Smith goal. Chernyshov has 12 points, 28 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 17 appearances this season, so it's likely he's here to stay in the NHL.