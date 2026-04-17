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Igor Chernyshov News: Loaned to AHL San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Chernyshov was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Friday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Chernyshov was a solid addition to San Jose this season. In a pair of stints with the big club, the 20-year-old rookie had nine goals and 19 points across 28 regular-season games, including four goals and an assist in his last five games. He seems to be fully entrenched on the top line, alongside Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, and should be a middle-round pick in fantasy pools next season.

Igor Chernyshov
San Jose Sharks
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