Igor Chernyshov headshot

Igor Chernyshov News: One of each in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Chernyshov scored a power-play goal, recorded an assist and placed three shots on net in Monday's 3-2 win over Nashville.

Chernyshov found the back of the net on a power play in the second period before later sliding the primary helper on Macklin Celebrini's first goal of the third. With the pair of points, Chernyshov is up to eight goals, 10 assists and 44 shots on net across 26 games this season. He's been in and out of San Jose's lineup over the past few weeks due to an illness, but he appears to be back on track with three goals and four points in his last two games. He is a high-upside option in dynasty-based fantasy formats ahead of next season.

Igor Chernyshov
San Jose Sharks
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