Igor Chernyshov News: Pots pair in shootout loss

Chernyshov scored two goals on four shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Chernyshov was a healthy scratch Thursday versus the Ducks, but he got back into the lineup and snapped a five-game point drought with a big performance. The 20-year-old's talent is obvious, but there are some details to his game that still need work. That said, a spot alongside Macklin Celebrini on the top line is enticing for any fantasy manager looking for a boost of offense. Chernyshov is up to seven goals, 16 points, 41 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-1 rating over 25 appearances in his rookie year.