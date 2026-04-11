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Igor Chernyshov News: Pots pair in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 11:10pm

Chernyshov scored two goals on four shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Chernyshov was a healthy scratch Thursday versus the Ducks, but he got back into the lineup and snapped a five-game point drought with a big performance. The 20-year-old's talent is obvious, but there are some details to his game that still need work. That said, a spot alongside Macklin Celebrini on the top line is enticing for any fantasy manager looking for a boost of offense. Chernyshov is up to seven goals, 16 points, 41 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-1 rating over 25 appearances in his rookie year.

Igor Chernyshov
San Jose Sharks
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