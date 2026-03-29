Igor Chernyshov headshot

Igor Chernyshov News: Pots two goals in comeback win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Chernyshov scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

The Sharks' top line of Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith and Chernyshov did all the damage for the visitors, accounting for three goals and six points in a comeback win. The tallies were Chernyshov's first in the NHL in 2026, snapping an 11-game drought, and through his first 19 contests at the top level the 20-year-old winger has five five goals and 14 points.

Igor Chernyshov
San Jose Sharks
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