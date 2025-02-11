Igor Chernyshov News: Productive in junior ranks
Chernyshov has eight goals and 14 points through five games with OHL Saginaw this season.
Chernyshov began the 2024-25 season on San Jose's injured non-roster list after having shoulder surgery in August. He reported briefly to AHL San Jose before getting some much-needed playing time in the OHL. The OHL named the 19-year-old forward the Player of the Week on Monday after he generated five goals and 10 points in three outings.
