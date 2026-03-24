Igor Chernyshov News: Ready to return Tuesday
Chernyshov (concussion) will play against Nashville on Tuesday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Following a four-game absence, Chernyshov will skate on the top line alongside Macklin Celebrini against the Predators on Tuesday. The 20-year-old Chernyshov has collected three goals, eight assists, 27 shots on net and nine hits in 16 NHL appearances this season.
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