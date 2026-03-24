Igor Chernyshov headshot

Igor Chernyshov News: Ready to return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Chernyshov (concussion) will play against Nashville on Tuesday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Following a four-game absence, Chernyshov will skate on the top line alongside Macklin Celebrini against the Predators on Tuesday. The 20-year-old Chernyshov has collected three goals, eight assists, 27 shots on net and nine hits in 16 NHL appearances this season.

Igor Chernyshov
San Jose Sharks
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