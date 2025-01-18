Igor Chernyshov News: Will report to OHL
Chernyshov was moved from AHL San Jose to OHL Saginaw, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.
Chernyshov began the season on the injured non-roster list after undergoing shoulder surgery in August. He was activated Friday and briefly assigned to the Barracuda before being sent to Saginaw. The 19-year-old will likely spend the rest of the campaign in the OHL. He was selected by San Jose with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.
