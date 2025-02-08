Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Shesterkin is dealing with an upper-body injury that carries a recovery timetable of 1-2 weeks, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin started Friday's game against the Penguins and was charged with the loss while allowing three goals on 26 shots (.885 save percentage). While he'll be dealing with his injury over the next week or two, he may not be forced to miss game action for the Rangers due to the league's break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Dylan Garand was recalled by New York to serve as Jonathan Quick's backup on the road against the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now