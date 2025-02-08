Igor Shesterkin Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury

Shesterkin is dealing with an upper-body injury that carries a recovery timetable of 1-2 weeks, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin started Friday's game against the Penguins and was charged with the loss while allowing three goals on 26 shots (.885 save percentage). While he'll be dealing with his injury over the next week or two, he may not be forced to miss game action for the Rangers due to the league's break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Dylan Garand was recalled by New York to serve as Jonathan Quick's backup on the road against the Blue Jackets on Saturday.