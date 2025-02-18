Igor Shesterkin Injury: Making progress in recovery
Shesterkin (upper body) has been skating on his own but is not expected to participate in practice Tuesday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.
Shesterkin's injury carried a recovery timeline of 1-2 weeks, so the netminder shouldn't be expected to be sidelined for much longer as long as he hasn't suffered any setbacks. If Shesterkin isn't ready for the Rangers' back-to-back set against the Sabres on Saturday and Penguins on Sunday, Dylan Garand, who was recalled Tuesday, could split those games with Jonathan Quick.
