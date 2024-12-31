Igor Shesterkin Injury: Surfaces on IR

Shesterkin (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

The Rangers recalled Louis Domingue from AHL Hartford in a corresponding move. Shesterkin surrendered four goals on 25 shots in Monday's loss against Florida. He has posted a record of 11-15-1 with one shutout, a 3.10 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 27 appearances this season. The 29-year-old netminder will miss at least the next three games after being placed on the IR list, starting with Thursday's home matchup versus Boston. Jonathan Quick should see the bulk of the starts until Shesterkin is healthy.