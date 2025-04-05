Igor Shesterkin News: Allows three goals in defeat

Shesterkin stopped 12 of 15 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to New Jersey. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Devils had only five shots in the second period but scored a power-play goal and added a shorthanded tally. The Rangers fired 26 shots on goal in the defeat, and Jacob Markstrom was perfect at the other end of the ice. Shesterkin's record falls to 25-27-5 with a 2.86 GAA and .904 save percentage through 57 appearances this season.