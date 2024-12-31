Igor Shesterkin News: Another tough night

Shesterkin stopped 21 of 25 shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers, with Florida's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Rangers came out flat once again, giving up two goals in the first six minutes -- both on shots that were deflected before they got to Shesterkin. The Panthers' other two tallies came after the netminder had made a big initial stop, only for Florida to get second or even third chances. Shesterkin is 1-5-0 over his last six starts with a 3.97 GAA and .883 save percentage, but his slump has far more to do with the play of the team in front of him than his own performance.