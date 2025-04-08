Igor Shesterkin News: Another tough night Monday

Shesterskin stopped 18 of 22 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning, with Tampa Bay's final tally getting scored into an empty net.

Three of the pucks that got by Shesterkin came on Tampa power plays, and he didn't have much chance on the fourth one, either. The Rangers' late-season struggles have all but eliminated them from the playoff picture -- they're six points back of the Habs for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, with five games left on their schedule -- and while Shesterkin isn't to blame for the collapse, he also hasn't done much to turn things around. Since shutting out Columbus on March 15, the netminder has gone 2-6-1 with a 3.40 GAA and .880 save percentage.