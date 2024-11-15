Igor Shesterkin News: Back in win column Thursday

Shesterkin made 25 saves in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Igor had little chance on either goal, as the first came on a deflected shot that wobbled through heavy traffic over Shesterkin's shoulder, and the second was scored during a 6-on-4 power play in the final minute of the game after San Jose had pulled its netminder. Shesterkin appeared to be back on track after conceding 10 goals over his prior two starts, and on the season he's 7-4-1 with a 2.78 GAA and .914 save percentage.