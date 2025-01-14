Igor Shesterkin News: Between pipes in Denver

Shesterkin will tend the road twine against the Avalanche on Tuesday, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

After losing three straight games and five of six to close out December, Shesterkin has gotten on the right track in January with back-to-back wins over the Devils and Golden Knights. The Russian netminder is sporting a 13-15-1 record, .908 save percentage and 2.98 GAA through 29 appearances this season. Colorado has put up 3.32 goals per game in 2024-25, which ranks seventh in the NHL.