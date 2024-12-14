Igor Shesterkin News: Between pipes Saturday

Shesterkin will defend the home crease versus the Kings on Saturday, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Shesterkin has been solid since inking his eight-year contract extension as he is 2-1-0 in his last three starts, allowing only six goals on 85 shots. Shesterkin is 10-10-1 with a 2.90 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 21 appearances this season. The Kings are averaging 3.00 goals per game in 2024-25.