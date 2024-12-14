Fantasy Hockey
Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Between pipes Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Shesterkin will defend the home crease versus the Kings on Saturday, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Shesterkin has been solid since inking his eight-year contract extension as he is 2-1-0 in his last three starts, allowing only six goals on 85 shots. Shesterkin is 10-10-1 with a 2.90 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 21 appearances this season. The Kings are averaging 3.00 goals per game in 2024-25.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
