Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Between pipes Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 12:28pm

Shesterkin will patrol the visiting crease against the Islanders on Thursday.

Shesterkin has lost his last two games, giving up seven goals on only 37 shots (.811 save percentage). Shesterkin is 25-28-5 with five shutouts, a 2.89 GAA and a .903 save percentage. He is having his worst campaign in six NHL seasons, though he has played quite well through most of the year. The Islanders are registering 2.78 goals per game this season, which ranks 25th in the NHL.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
